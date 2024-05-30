A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch

Larks fans,

On behalf of the Bismarck Larks, we welcome you to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Dakota Community Bank & Trust field. Our 2024 season promises to be even more exciting and action-packed than ever. You will see some of the best college baseball players in the country compete in exciting Northwoods League action. Additionally, games will include awesome entertainment acts, theme nights, fireworks displays, special jersey nights, visits from celebrity guests, and a new, expanded CHI St. Alexius Health Family Fun Zone.

The Larks are grateful for the incredible support from the Bismarck-Mandan community. During the season, we look forward to recognizing many people and organizations that make our community a great place to live.

At the ballpark, our new coach, Mark Weidemaier, brings his 20 years of Major League Baseball experience to guide our team on the field. This year's team boasts a roster filled with national talent and six outstanding local players. We look forward to fierce competition between our two in-state rivals, the Minot Hot Tots, and the newest team to the Northwoods League, the Badlands Big Sticks from Dickinson.

To make your game day experience the best, the Larks staff now includes 16 full-time employees. Joining our full-time team will be 125 part-time game day staff and 23 college interns.

Last year, the first Larks player made it to the Major Leagues when Jeff Lindgren debuted with the Miami Marlins. Keep your eyes open, you might be watching the next Major League star playing on the field tonight!

We hope you have a great time at the game! Go Larks!

Glenn Bosch

Owner

Bismarck Larks

