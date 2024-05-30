Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Huskies notched their first win of the 2024 campaign Wednesday night behind a four-run first inning, 6-4, over the Bismarck Larks at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Aggressive baserunning fueled the four-run outburst in the first with two separate successful steals of home. With runners on second and third, one out and Jose Vargas III at the plate, first, it was the speedy Louisiana-Monroe product Cardell Thibodeaux catching Larks LHP Kyle Odenbach, working from the windup, napping. Then, on the very next pitch, Charlie Sutherland followed suit and swiped home as well for the Huskies. Later in the inning, Corbin Grantham delivered a clutch two-run, two-out single with the bases loaded to double the Huskies lead to four.

Three Huskies recorded multiple hits in the game, including both Sutherland and Thibodeaux, and the red-hot MJ Sweeney, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He's now hitting .455 on the young season.

Cale Haugen, the Esko, Minn. native, was solid on the mound for Duluth, keeping a clean sheet through five innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out four.

Following his departure, the Larks ambushed a struggling Huskies bullpen to this point to the tune of a four-run sixth inning, but Charlie Dohemann came in to steady the ship, keeping the Huskies out front 5-4 when all the dust settled. That's as close as the Larks would get.

The Huskies would add one more insurance run in the top of the ninth to allow them to breathe a little bit easier in the end.

Duluth will take on the Larks once more in game two of this two-game series Thursday at 6:35 pm CST.

