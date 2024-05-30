Myles's Journey with the Larks
May 30, 2024
Bismarck Larks News Release
The Bismarck Larks are thrilled to welcome back Myles Flying Horse for his third season as our bat bird! Myles, a hard-working and enthusiastic 13-year-old, lives and breathes Larks Baseball. His energy and passion for sports shine through to our players and fans whenever he is at the ballpark!
During the offseason, Myles has kept himself very busy. Apart from his involvement with the Larks, he engages in many activities. In school, he participated in band, basketball, and soccer. Myles also continued competing in multiple bowling leagues and enjoys being a mentor and mentee in the Peer to Peer program at school. In his free time, he cares for his cat and foster dog and loves to ride his electric scooter. One of his cherished memories from this year was a trip to Las Vegas to see his favorite magician, Criss Angel.
The Larks can always rely on Myles to bring food to the players before their games. His responsibilities include chasing down loose balls and collecting bats from home plate. You'll often find him throwing out T-shirts to our crowd during the games! Myles is looking forward to meeting the new players and getting to know the new coaches. He enjoys spending time with the players on and off the field and is excited to learn from them. Myles' favorite part of working for the Larks is being a part of the team. He finds fulfillment in helping in whatever way he can and is always eager to learn more about baseball.
Myles' enthusiasm, passion, and hard work are just a few of the many reasons the Larks are beyond excited to have him back this season. He is a valuable member of our team, bringing energy, fun, and smiles every time he is in the dugout. Myles is dedicated to always doing his best and willing to go the extra mile to support the Larks. He exemplifies the values cherished by the Larks and embodies them every season he is a part of the team!
