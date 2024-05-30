McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - It's Max McGwire's world, and we're all just living in it.

Just mere hours after he arrived in Wisconsin Rapids, McGwire launched a third-inning grand slam and tacked on a triple to lead the Rafters to a 7-6 win over the Waterloo Bucks.

The fun started in that third inning, when Nomar Basurto ripped an RBI single with the bases loaded to score leadoff man Miles Vandenhuevel. Then, after a Tyler McClanahan strikeout, McGwire broke the game wide open.

"It feels great being out here on the field again," said McGwire. "[The fans are] loud, they're into every pitch and they're making me feel great at the plate."

The Bucks consistently chipped away at the Rafters 5-0 lead, bringing the score to 5-4 after the top of the sixth with some clutch RBI knocks from Marcus Heusohn and Evan Morrison. But Wisconsin Rapids would add some key insurance in the bottom of the inning with a Bryson Stripling single after McGwire's triple and an RBI hit by Vandenheuvel.

Waterloo kept it close over the next two innings, driving in one apiece in the seventh and eighth to make the score 7-6 entering the top of the ninth.

Rafters reliever Max Whitesell was brought in to slam the door in the ninth, and he did exactly that, striking out two en route to his second save of the year.

One key story of the ballgame was the performance of Rafters starting pitcher Nick Paulsen, who spun four scoreless innings and struck out six. He also walked none, a refreshing departure from the first two games of the season where the pitching staff walked 21 total.

"I know it's important for Nick, he's a hometown guy and he wants to do well in front of this crowd, in front of his fans and his people," Rafters field manager Kirk Shrider said after the game. "It's always fun to win in front of a crowd, it's always fun to win at Witter Field,"

With the win, Wisconsin Rapids improved to 2-1 on the young season, and will continue their two-game set against the Bucks tomorrow night at Witter Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League plus app, and Andy Jachim will be on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.