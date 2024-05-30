Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Rochester, MN - Thanks to timely hits and strong pitching performances, the Express got back in the win column, defeating the Rochester Honkers 4-3.
The Honkers got out to an early 3-0 lead, thanks to home runs from Mattie Thomas (San Fransisco) and Ryan Tiger (Rogers State). After the first, the Express' pitching held strong and did not allow another run for the remainder of the game.
Evan Esch (St. Thomas) had a strong performance, throwing for 5 innings, only allowing 3 runs and striking out 4, and came out with the win (1-0). Drew Whalen (Western Kentucky) was the pitcher of the night for the Northwoods League, after he threw for 4 innings, striking out 8 batters and only allowing 1 hit. He picked up the save for the Express.
Gabe Richardson (Minnesota - Duluth) had a strong performance at the plate, finishing with 4 RBI's. He started off with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 3rd inning, while hitting a go-ahead 3 run homerun in the top of the 5th.
The Express head back home tomorrow, looking to sweep the series against Rochester. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eau Claire Express Stories
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener
- Express Bats Get Hot Late, Surge to First Win of the Season
- Former Eau Claire Express Pitcher Justin Slaten Debuts with the Red Sox
- Eau Claire Express Legend Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement
- Express and Sleep Inn and Suites Team up for Third Season