Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester, MN - Thanks to timely hits and strong pitching performances, the Express got back in the win column, defeating the Rochester Honkers 4-3.

The Honkers got out to an early 3-0 lead, thanks to home runs from Mattie Thomas (San Fransisco) and Ryan Tiger (Rogers State). After the first, the Express' pitching held strong and did not allow another run for the remainder of the game.

Evan Esch (St. Thomas) had a strong performance, throwing for 5 innings, only allowing 3 runs and striking out 4, and came out with the win (1-0). Drew Whalen (Western Kentucky) was the pitcher of the night for the Northwoods League, after he threw for 4 innings, striking out 8 batters and only allowing 1 hit. He picked up the save for the Express.

Gabe Richardson (Minnesota - Duluth) had a strong performance at the plate, finishing with 4 RBI's. He started off with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 3rd inning, while hitting a go-ahead 3 run homerun in the top of the 5th.

The Express head back home tomorrow, looking to sweep the series against Rochester. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

