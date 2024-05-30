Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - Madison and Green Bay met on Wednesday night for the first time since the divisional round in 2023, and the Mallards got revenge.
Starting pitching came up big for the third straight night for Madison. Ben Gregory tossed five innings, allowing just one unearned run. So far this season, Mallards starting pitchers have combined for a 0.61 ERA.
It was a quiet start for the Madison offense, as Rockers starter Quinn Saunders tossed four innings allowing only one run. However the Mallards were able to get to the Green Bay bullpen. Liam Moreno drove in a pair of runs with a single to give Madison a 3-1 advantage in the 6th, and they'd have the lead for good.
Moreno would finish the night with five runs batted in. Blake Guerin, Caleb Karll and Jake Schaffner all had multiple hits along with Moreno, as Madison improved to 2-1 on the season. The defending-champion Rockers fell to 0-3.
The teams will meet again on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
