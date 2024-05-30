The Human Piñata, Alex

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







If you've been to a Bismarck Larks game in the last three years, chances are you've caught sight of Alex Pforr. But where exactly? Well, you'd find him in the ballpark, of course - after all, how else would you spot him at a Larks game? But no, he wasn't manning the concession stand, nor perusing Clark's Closet for merchandise. Instead, you'd likely find him donning a human pinata suit - a quirky sight amidst the excitement of the game.

But before we delve into the pinata escapades, let's rewind a bit. A Larks promo intern since 2022, Alex has called Bismarck home for three years while also working at Solheim Elementary. Originally hailing from Fargo, Alex shares his life with his sister, Abby, two step-brothers, Jase and Caleb, and three aquatic companions named Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater, and Doc.

Alex's initiation into the world of the Larks is a rite of passage familiar to all current and former interns. "My first experience was driving around town handing out pocket schedules at businesses around town," recalls Alex.

At the ballpark, Alex thrives on the camaraderie of friends and the outdoor ambiance. Whether he's clad in yellow and black overalls or the infamous pinata suit, Alex infuses the promo team with infectious energy. And speaking of the pinata suit...

It's a tale as straightforward as they come. With the Larks possessing a slightly undersized pinata suit and Alex not towering over his peers, he seized the opportune moment to make the suit his own. And just like that, Alex transformed into the human pinata - a whimsical addition to the ballpark scene.

When asked about his favorite aspects of a Larks game, Alex points to the between-innings games, the colorful characters, "and of course, the pinata man costume."

As for his ballpark bucket list? Alex keeps it refreshingly simple. "I want to visit every ballpark."

We neglected to clarify whether Alex meant every MLB ballpark or every ballpark conceivable... so perhaps you'll have the chance to run into him at the ballpark, exchange a high-five, and unravel the mystery yourself. Look out for the human pinata - he's hard to miss!

