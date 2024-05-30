Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2024 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season. The 2024 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Baseball is back starting Friday, May 31st. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:

Monday Broken Bat Brewing Co. Special presented by Broken Bat Brewing Co. $5 Broken Bat Beers (16oz)

Tuesday Taco Tuesday presented by Modelo $2 Tacos & $3 Modelo's (16oz)

Wednesday Legendary Wednesdays presented by Legend Larry's $2 Off Wings (10 Piece)

Thursday Happy Hour presented by Beer Capitol Distributing $4 Domestic Beers (5:35pm-6:35pm)

Friday Friday Fish Fry presented by Leinenkugel's $12 Fish Fry (Cod, Fries, Rye Bread, Cole Slaw)

Saturday Brat Fry presented by Gordon Food Service $7 Brat & French Fry Combo

Sunday Cedar Creek Wine Special presented by Cedar Creek Winery $2 Off Wine

