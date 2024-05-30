Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2024 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season. The 2024 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Baseball is back starting Friday, May 31st. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:
Monday Broken Bat Brewing Co. Special presented by Broken Bat Brewing Co. $5 Broken Bat Beers (16oz)
Tuesday Taco Tuesday presented by Modelo $2 Tacos & $3 Modelo's (16oz)
Wednesday Legendary Wednesdays presented by Legend Larry's $2 Off Wings (10 Piece)
Thursday Happy Hour presented by Beer Capitol Distributing $4 Domestic Beers (5:35pm-6:35pm)
Friday Friday Fish Fry presented by Leinenkugel's $12 Fish Fry (Cod, Fries, Rye Bread, Cole Slaw)
Saturday Brat Fry presented by Gordon Food Service $7 Brat & French Fry Combo
Sunday Cedar Creek Wine Special presented by Cedar Creek Winery $2 Off Wine
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0
- Chinooks Come Back from Seven-Run Deficit, Beat Jackrabbits 15-10
- Extra Baseball Leads to Chinooks' Opening Day Victory
- Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for July 27th