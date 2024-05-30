Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks couldn't get their starter out of the first inning for the second straight night, moving to 1-3 on the season. Bismarck was hurt by fielding errors yet again in tonight's contest, surrendering five unearned runs.

Duluth would have two men in scoring position to start off the game after a Cardell Thibodeaux (University of Louisiana at Monroe) single and two walks loaded the bases. Larks starting pitcher Kai Mayfield (Alexandria Technology CC) forced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to get out of the jam.

The Larks would strike first in the bottom of the second after Jake Agarwal (Bellarmine University) walked and later scored on a bases-loaded sac-fly from Mathis Meurant (Cochise College/University of Arizona).

The Huskies tied the game at 1-1 apiece in the fourth inning after MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) reached on a bunt single and was brought in by Carter Kalin (Itasca Community College) on a sharp single through the left side of the infield.

Duluth added two more runs in the fifth, after Joe Vos (University of St. Thomas) doubled to lead off the inning and Ethan Cole (University of Minnesota-Duluth) singled to left to drive him in. Charlie Sutherland (University of Minnesota) then drove Cole in on a deep sacrifice fly to bring in the second run of the inning to put the Huskies up 4-1.

Bismarck cut the deficit to just one in the bottom half of the frame, after Meurant (Cochise College/University of Arizona) walked and scored on a no-doubt, 2-run home run from Brady Krzciok (Macomb CC/Central Michigan).

The Huskies would add another run in the sixth and seventh inning on another pair of hits from Vos and Cole and a moonshot homerun from MJ Sweeney over the ivy to lead off the seventh inning. Duluth would put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning, scoring four runs. With the bases loaded, Cardell Thibodeaux tripled to put Duluth up by 9-4 and added another run of insurance after he was brought home by Joe Vos.

The Larks will be back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark tomorrow night at 7:05 for game one of a six game series between in-state rival Minot Hot Tots. Tickets can be secured at larkstickets.com.

