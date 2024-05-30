Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks couldn't get their starter out of the first inning for the second straight night, moving to 1-3 on the season. Bismarck was hurt by fielding errors yet again in tonight's contest, surrendering five unearned runs.
Duluth would have two men in scoring position to start off the game after a Cardell Thibodeaux (University of Louisiana at Monroe) single and two walks loaded the bases. Larks starting pitcher Kai Mayfield (Alexandria Technology CC) forced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to get out of the jam.
The Larks would strike first in the bottom of the second after Jake Agarwal (Bellarmine University) walked and later scored on a bases-loaded sac-fly from Mathis Meurant (Cochise College/University of Arizona).
The Huskies tied the game at 1-1 apiece in the fourth inning after MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) reached on a bunt single and was brought in by Carter Kalin (Itasca Community College) on a sharp single through the left side of the infield.
Duluth added two more runs in the fifth, after Joe Vos (University of St. Thomas) doubled to lead off the inning and Ethan Cole (University of Minnesota-Duluth) singled to left to drive him in. Charlie Sutherland (University of Minnesota) then drove Cole in on a deep sacrifice fly to bring in the second run of the inning to put the Huskies up 4-1.
Bismarck cut the deficit to just one in the bottom half of the frame, after Meurant (Cochise College/University of Arizona) walked and scored on a no-doubt, 2-run home run from Brady Krzciok (Macomb CC/Central Michigan).
The Huskies would add another run in the sixth and seventh inning on another pair of hits from Vos and Cole and a moonshot homerun from MJ Sweeney over the ivy to lead off the seventh inning. Duluth would put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning, scoring four runs. With the bases loaded, Cardell Thibodeaux tripled to put Duluth up by 9-4 and added another run of insurance after he was brought home by Joe Vos.
The Larks will be back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark tomorrow night at 7:05 for game one of a six game series between in-state rival Minot Hot Tots. Tickets can be secured at larkstickets.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Stingers Avoid Sweep, Take Down Big Sticks 7-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Take Down Mallards, Pick up First Win of 2024 - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss - Madison Mallards
- Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies - Bismarck Larks
- Walk off Win- Loggers Improve to 2-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- The Rockford Rivets Secure A Thrilling Victory Against Kalamazoo Growlers - Rockford Rivets
- Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Suffer First Loss of Season in 5-4 Thriller - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Late Rally Falls Short to Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bismarck Larks Stories
- Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies
- Myles's Journey with the Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson