Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach made his Major League debut for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Schwellenbach is the 353rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.
Schwellenbach, who played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, played for the Pit Spitters in 2020 and was drafted by the Braves in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB draft.
In 2020 with the Pit Spitters, Schwellenbach played in 22 games and hit .356 with six doubles, one triple and 17 runs scored. He drove in 17 and stole 12 bases.
Schwellenbach started his professional career in 2023 with the Augusta GreenJackets of the A Level Carolina League. After 13 games in Augusta, he was promoted to the Rome Braves of the High-A South Atlantic League. As a pitcher now, he appeared in 16 games and was 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA. He struck out 55 batters in 65.0 innings while walking 16.
Schwellenbach began the 2024 season with Rome and then was sent up to the Mississippi Braves of the AA Southern League. Between the two clubs he had appeared in eight games and was 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA to go along with 51 strikeouts in 45.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Washington Nationals, Schwellenbach started the game on the mound and went 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.