Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves

Rochester, Minn. - Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach made his Major League debut for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Schwellenbach is the 353rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Schwellenbach, who played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, played for the Pit Spitters in 2020 and was drafted by the Braves in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB draft.

In 2020 with the Pit Spitters, Schwellenbach played in 22 games and hit .356 with six doubles, one triple and 17 runs scored. He drove in 17 and stole 12 bases.

Schwellenbach started his professional career in 2023 with the Augusta GreenJackets of the A Level Carolina League. After 13 games in Augusta, he was promoted to the Rome Braves of the High-A South Atlantic League. As a pitcher now, he appeared in 16 games and was 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA. He struck out 55 batters in 65.0 innings while walking 16.

Schwellenbach began the 2024 season with Rome and then was sent up to the Mississippi Braves of the AA Southern League. Between the two clubs he had appeared in eight games and was 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA to go along with 51 strikeouts in 45.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Washington Nationals, Schwellenbach started the game on the mound and went 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five.

