Details Matter: Cade Torgerson
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
A fan favorite from the Larks 2023 roster returns to Bismarck this summer. Cade Torgerson, a pitcher from the University of Jamestown, came on the scene late last season as a starter, bringing some of the most thrilling talent on the mound that the team saw all season.
Cade came to Bismarck in late July of 2023. Though he only pitched in a few of the Larks' final games, his impact on the team was great.
"It didn't take much convincing to get me here," Cade said. "It was a pretty quick phone conversation. Coach called me and let me know he wanted me to come pitch, and the answer was 'yes' pretty quick."
Cade's final outing with the Larks in 2023 came against the Minot Hot Tots in the final game of the season and he certainly did his part to make sure the team went out with a bang. Putting on an impressive performance for the fans and sending the Tots running, he struck out 11 batters in only six innings.
Ending the summer with a 2-1 record, a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.39 WHIP, his stats were so impressive, that Larks' new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier welcomed him back to Bismarck for the 2024 season, even naming him the starting pitcher for opening night.
"Cade had a solid performance last year, and brings exactly the mentality I'm looking to build into this team this year," said Mark. "I'm super excited to see him help lead this team."
In his 2024 college season as a sophomore with the Jimmies, Cade lit up every ballpark he played in. He pitched over 66 innings, striking out 77 batters and only walking a shocking 15. These stats come alongside a 7-2 win-loss record and a 3.12 ERA, making him one of the most dangerous pitchers.
Cade is integral to the Larks 2024 pitching staff and the team. The Larks look forward to everything he will bring to the team this season.
