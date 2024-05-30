Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - Despite nine strikeouts over five innings on the mound from Ethan Cole. The Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (1-2) were unable to come from behind for the second straight night.

Cole, making his first start of the year, gave up an early home run to Max Galvin (Oklahoma State), his second of the season. After, Cole was able to settle down allowing two hits over the next four frames.

The Dock Spiders would get on the board in the third to cut the score to 2-1, but the Woodchucks got the run back in the bottom of the third with a walk to take a 3-1 lead.

The lead would hold until the fifth when Jake Surane (UW-Oshkosh) got aboard to start the inning, Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) would come to the plate and drive in his first RBI of the season to tie the game at three.

The score would stay tied until the eighth when the Woodchucks loaded the bases with one, Dock Spiders pitcher Townsend Stevenson (Washington U in St. Louis) walked back-to-back batters to give the Woodchucks the lead and make the score 5-3. Stevenson would be lifted for Justin Roitman, the first batter he faced Drew Berkland (Minnesota) single straight back up through center to score two runs and give the Woodchucks a 7-3 lead.

Fond du Lac would get a man aboard in the ninth but weren't able to do any damage.

Fond du Lac will return home for four straight at Herr-Baker Field starting on Thursday against Wausau game time is set for 11:35. Thursday is Weather Day at the ballpark and also $3 Craft Brews and Brats from Fox River and Sheboygan Sausage.

