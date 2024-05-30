Kingfish Suffer First Loss of Season in 5-4 Thriller

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish have dropped their first game of the season in a narrow 5-4 defeat.

The Kingfish stirred up drama in the 9th after Brandon Nigh walked to start the inning. Gavin Taylor then advanced Nigh to second on a fielder's choice to place the tying run in scoring position. However, Kenosha could not take advantage, with next two Kingfish hitters going down on strikes to end the game.

Starting pitching was excellent once again for the Kingfish, with Eli Cartwright making his first start and second appearance for the Kingfish. Cartwright was excellent striking out 10 in just 5 innings pitched. Cartwright is the first Kingfish to strike out 10 since 2017 - when Zach Stromberg struck out 10 against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Kingfish relief pitching struggled with Connor Trepanier allowing two earned runs in just .2 inning pitched. Entering today the Kingfish had the 3rd lowest ERA in the Northwoods League.

Kenosha continued to start slowly on offense, not scoring their first run until the 4th inning. The Kingfish have not scored a single run in the first or second inning this season.

D.J Ghiorso led the day offensively with two hits in 4 at-bats with 2 RBI and a stolen base. Robert Newland also tallied two hits on the night.

The loss snaps a three-game win streak to start the 2024 season for Kenosha. They will look to get back in the win column for the home opener at newly renovated Historic Simmons field against the Waterloo Bucks. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on twitter or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

