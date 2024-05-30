Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - The Express' bats came alive late, but it was not enough, as the Honkers held on to win 8-5 and secure the series split.
The Honkers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first 3 innings, thanks to hits from Nico Defazio (Pacific), Hunter Daymond (Bemidji State), and Henry Wright (Campbellsville), and added a 6th run thanks to a solo shot by Petey Craska (Georgia Tech).
The Express were held in check by starter Sam George (ETSU), who threw for 6 innings, only allowing 1 run on 5 hits, with 3 strikeouts, and picked up the win. Cam Cunnings (Fresno City) picked up the save, who threw the 9th inning, allowing 1 hit with a strikeout.
George Bilecki (Lewis) was the player of the night for Eau Claire, as he finished 2/4 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and a walk.
The Express mounted a comeback attempt, pushing 4 runs across in the bottom of the eighth inning, to make it a 3 run ballgame, but it would not be enough.
The Express open a new series tomorrow against the new addition to the Northwoods League, the Badland Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35 at Carson Park.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Stingers Avoid Sweep, Take Down Big Sticks 7-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Take Down Mallards, Pick up First Win of 2024 - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Stifled By Green Bay Bullpen In Loss - Madison Mallards
- Larks Drop Game Two 10-4, Swept by Duluth Huskies - Bismarck Larks
- Walk off Win- Loggers Improve to 2-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- The Rockford Rivets Secure A Thrilling Victory Against Kalamazoo Growlers - Rockford Rivets
- Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Suffer First Loss of Season in 5-4 Thriller - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Late Rally Falls Short to Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eau Claire Express Stories
- Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener
- Express Bats Get Hot Late, Surge to First Win of the Season
- Former Eau Claire Express Pitcher Justin Slaten Debuts with the Red Sox
- Eau Claire Express Legend Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement