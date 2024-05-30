Express' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Split Series with Honkers

Eau Claire, WI - The Express' bats came alive late, but it was not enough, as the Honkers held on to win 8-5 and secure the series split.

The Honkers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first 3 innings, thanks to hits from Nico Defazio (Pacific), Hunter Daymond (Bemidji State), and Henry Wright (Campbellsville), and added a 6th run thanks to a solo shot by Petey Craska (Georgia Tech).

The Express were held in check by starter Sam George (ETSU), who threw for 6 innings, only allowing 1 run on 5 hits, with 3 strikeouts, and picked up the win. Cam Cunnings (Fresno City) picked up the save, who threw the 9th inning, allowing 1 hit with a strikeout.

George Bilecki (Lewis) was the player of the night for Eau Claire, as he finished 2/4 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and a walk.

The Express mounted a comeback attempt, pushing 4 runs across in the bottom of the eighth inning, to make it a 3 run ballgame, but it would not be enough.

The Express open a new series tomorrow against the new addition to the Northwoods League, the Badland Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35 at Carson Park.

