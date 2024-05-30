Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Fond Du Lac, WI- Wausau won game 2 of a home-and-home series in Fond Du Lac, 10-6. They are now 4-0. Danny Galvan (Keiser University) got the start for the Chucks, making his season debut. He went 7 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and 6 hits allowed.
The Chucks jumped out to an early lead, scoring 5 runs in just the first 3 innings. Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) and Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) combined for 2 sac fly's, with Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) and Jake Berkland (University of Minnesota-Mankato) combining for 2 singles.
The Woodchucks increased their lead to 6-1 in the top of the 5th, after loading the bases on singles by Cooper Vance (Eastern Michigan University) and Nathan King (Kankakee Community College).
Nathan King would increase the lead to 7-1 early in the top of the 6th, driving home Max Galvin from second. King would advance to second on an errant throw. They would finish the inning 8-1 with a technical steal of home by Dylan Coty (Kankakee Community College).
Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) would increase the lead to 10-6 early in the top of the 9th, scoring from third on an error. Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) would come in for his second appearance for the Chucks to close out the game.
Max Galvin increased his hit streak to 4 games, going 3-2 with a double. Drew Berkland increased his RBI streak to 4 games, driving 2 across.
The Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids to play game 1 of a home-and-home series against the Rafters Thursday, May 31st at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.