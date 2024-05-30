Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series

Fond Du Lac, WI- Wausau won game 2 of a home-and-home series in Fond Du Lac, 10-6. They are now 4-0. Danny Galvan (Keiser University) got the start for the Chucks, making his season debut. He went 7 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and 6 hits allowed.

The Chucks jumped out to an early lead, scoring 5 runs in just the first 3 innings. Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) and Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) combined for 2 sac fly's, with Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) and Jake Berkland (University of Minnesota-Mankato) combining for 2 singles.

The Woodchucks increased their lead to 6-1 in the top of the 5th, after loading the bases on singles by Cooper Vance (Eastern Michigan University) and Nathan King (Kankakee Community College).

Nathan King would increase the lead to 7-1 early in the top of the 6th, driving home Max Galvin from second. King would advance to second on an errant throw. They would finish the inning 8-1 with a technical steal of home by Dylan Coty (Kankakee Community College).

Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) would increase the lead to 10-6 early in the top of the 9th, scoring from third on an error. Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) would come in for his second appearance for the Chucks to close out the game.

Max Galvin increased his hit streak to 4 games, going 3-2 with a double. Drew Berkland increased his RBI streak to 4 games, driving 2 across.

The Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids to play game 1 of a home-and-home series against the Rafters Thursday, May 31st at 6:35.

