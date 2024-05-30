Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 10-5. The Pit Spitters improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Pit Spitters offense struck first in the bottom of the third inning as Trent Reed led off the inning with an infield single, Jt Sokolove walked, and Ethan Guerra hit another infield single to load the bases. Reed came score on a wild pitch thrown by Max Babich to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Brody Capps then grounded out to short, scoring Sokolove to make it 2-0. Guerra finished off the inning scoring on an error committed by third baseman Derek Bermudez to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. It was more of the same for the Pit Spitters offense in the bottom of the fourth inning as Matt Earley walked to lead off the inning, and Mike Long reached first following an error committed by James Oman. During Ty Meadows at-bat, Earley was caught stealing. Shortly thereafter, Meadows walked. During Sokolove's at-bat Long scored on a wild pitch thrown by Aiden Berggren, making it 4-0. Guerra singled scoring Meadows to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0. The Jackrabbits offense awakened in the top of the seventh as Kristian Noriega singled to right field to lead off the inning. Noriega was able to work his way around the bases and came into score following Logan Pikur's third wild pitch of the inning to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 5-1. The Jackrabbits top of the eighth inning rally began with a Derek Seigneur hit by pitch and was followed up with a double to left field by Bodee Wright to make it 5-2. Wright came into score following a wild pitch thrown by Luke Walter to make it 5-3. Noriega then stole home to make it a 5-4 game. Following a ground out by Long to open the bottom of the eighth, Brandon Chang and Reed singled. Sokolove came through with a single to right field it makes it 6-4. Guerra dropped a bunt which caused a fielding error by Jackson Betancourt scoring Reed and Sokolove extending the Pit Spitters lead to 8-4. Corey Berry walked, and then later came into score along with Guerra after a single to center field by Capps making it 10-4. Oman singled to center to start the top of the ninth and then scored following a couple of wild pitches thrown by Dominic Mauro to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 10-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Jackrabbits drop to 0-4. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Ryan Daly threw six innings giving up three hits, striking out nine, and not allowing a run. Logan Pikur threw an inning of giving up a run and two hits. Luke Walter threw a third of an inning, giving up three runs on one hit and a walk. Zak Sullivan threw two thirds of relief giving up one hit and no runs. Dominic Mauro threw an inning giving up a run, two walks, two hits, and striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for game three of the four game homestand as they welcome the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is 7:05AM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website . League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

