Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a pitchers duel to begin last night's game, the Madison Mallards tacked on late-inning runs to defeat the Rockers 9-4. The Rockers conclude their first two-game set of the season against the Mallards tonight at Capital Credit Union Park with the first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

The Rockers struck first to begin Wednesday's contest when Sam Miller (Columbia) scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first. Green Bay's lead-off man had a productive outing, as he also accounted for one of the team's two extra base hits.

Madison responded with an RBI-single from Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) in the top of the second inning. But from there, the scoring slowed down on both sides. Both Green Bay and Madison went scoreless over the following three frames, with starting pitcher Quinn Saunders (Case Western Reserve) leading the way for the Rockers.

However, the Mallards' offense came to life once the sixth inning hit. With the help of a pair of RBI-singles off the bat of Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State), Madison tallied three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh frames. Moreno finished the game with five runs batted in.

Green Bay did score one run apiece in the sixth and seventh, but the four-run margin over that stretch was too much for the Rockers to overcome.

Green Bay may have found some life in the form of outfielder Seth Farni (Mississippi). The freshman had his first two hits of the summer last night and was the only Rocker with multiple knocks.

Farni also brought in two of Green Bay's four runs, with one of those RBIs coming on a deep double off the back wall. Additionally, the Alabama native drew a pair of walks, which gives him a team-best five on the season. Farni now sits second on the Rockers with his .467 on-base percentage.

Tonight, Green Bay looks to split their series with Madison, and is rolling with Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) as the starter on the bump. The Green Bay Notre Dame Academy alumnus made 15 appearances for the Golden Gophers this past spring with a 4.26 ERA.

Gates for tonight's game open at 5:30 p.m. with live music provided by NEW Dueling Pianos until the end of the seventh inning. First pitch between the Mallards and Rockers is set for 6:35 p.m. and the first 500 fans to enter Capital Credit Union Park will receive a commemorative 2023 championship bucket hat presented by Pepsi.

