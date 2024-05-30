Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards
May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a pitchers duel to begin last night's game, the Madison Mallards tacked on late-inning runs to defeat the Rockers 9-4. The Rockers conclude their first two-game set of the season against the Mallards tonight at Capital Credit Union Park with the first pitch slated for 6:35pm.
The Rockers struck first to begin Wednesday's contest when Sam Miller (Columbia) scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first. Green Bay's lead-off man had a productive outing, as he also accounted for one of the team's two extra base hits.
Madison responded with an RBI-single from Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) in the top of the second inning. But from there, the scoring slowed down on both sides. Both Green Bay and Madison went scoreless over the following three frames, with starting pitcher Quinn Saunders (Case Western Reserve) leading the way for the Rockers.
However, the Mallards' offense came to life once the sixth inning hit. With the help of a pair of RBI-singles off the bat of Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State), Madison tallied three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh frames. Moreno finished the game with five runs batted in.
Green Bay did score one run apiece in the sixth and seventh, but the four-run margin over that stretch was too much for the Rockers to overcome.
Green Bay may have found some life in the form of outfielder Seth Farni (Mississippi). The freshman had his first two hits of the summer last night and was the only Rocker with multiple knocks.
Farni also brought in two of Green Bay's four runs, with one of those RBIs coming on a deep double off the back wall. Additionally, the Alabama native drew a pair of walks, which gives him a team-best five on the season. Farni now sits second on the Rockers with his .467 on-base percentage.
Tonight, Green Bay looks to split their series with Madison, and is rolling with Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) as the starter on the bump. The Green Bay Notre Dame Academy alumnus made 15 appearances for the Golden Gophers this past spring with a 4.26 ERA.
Gates for tonight's game open at 5:30 p.m. with live music provided by NEW Dueling Pianos until the end of the seventh inning. First pitch between the Mallards and Rockers is set for 6:35 p.m. and the first 500 fans to enter Capital Credit Union Park will receive a commemorative 2023 championship bucket hat presented by Pepsi.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers take the field
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Myles's Journey with the Larks - Bismarck Larks
- The Human Piñata, Alex - Bismarck Larks
- The Dakota Dust Up 2023 Recap - Bismarck Larks
- Details Matter: Cade Torgerson - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Sweep Dock Spiders, Win Second Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Win, Escape Late Inning Scare - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Suffer First Loss of 2024 Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- A Message from Team Owner, Glenn Bosch - Bismarck Larks
- Dancing the Night Away: Stella - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Get Back on Track, Win Series Opener - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Defeat Green Bay in Postseason Rematch - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Secure First Win of 2024 Season - Duluth Huskies
- Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Spencer Schwellenbach Debuts with the Braves - Northwoods
- Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Concessions Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Ties Team Record, Bishop Plates Five in 7-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Cole Shines in Start with Nine Strikeouts, Dock Spiders Drop Game to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- McGuire and Paulsen Lead the Rafters to Their First Win at Witter Field - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Has Big First, But Falls to Eau Claire 4-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Luck and Extra-Innings Push Lakeshore to 3-0 - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Aim to End Their Homestand on a High Note against the Mallards
- Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Rockers
- Rockers Host Mallards in Divisional Round Rematch
- Rockers Fall in Home Opener to the Woodchucks
- Defending Northwoods League Champions Open Home Slate against the Woodchucks