Stingers Avoid Sweep, Take Down Big Sticks 7-3

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - It took a day longer than the Stingers would have hoped for, but the first win of the season at Bill Taunton Stadium is in the books as Willmar took down Badlands 7-3.

The Bigsticks had a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the 4th, when Colin Hynek (Georgia State) roped a RBI double off the wall in left field bringing the game to a tie.

From there, Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sam Tyrpa (Dakota State) stole the show. He went 3 innings, striking out four and not allowing a hit.

His offense picked up in the bottom of the 7th, erupting for five runs, sparked by a leadoff infield single by Trevor Winterstein (Augustana), who then stole 2nd and 3rd before scoring.

The big play of the inning was a blooper into shallow right field off the bat of Hynek, scoring 3 runs as Aidan Byrne wheeled all the way around from first.

The Big Sticks got a couple of runs back in the 8th, but Sebastian Granados (Grossmont College) slammed the door and picked up the save.

Tomorrow night the Stingers play again at Bill Taunton Stadium as they open the season series with division rival Mankato.

First pitch between Stingers and Moondogs is set for 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.