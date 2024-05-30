Rockford Rivets to Honor Veterans with Olson Funeral Home and Assisting Hands Home Care All Summer Long

May 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce a special summer-long tribute to honor our Veterans, made possible with the support of Assisting Hands Home Care and Olson Funeral & Cremation Services. This unique season-long partnership will feature:

Table of Honor

Starting this June, every Saturday night at Rivets Stadium will feature a dedicated Table of Honor on the concourse, right behind home plate. Here, six honored veterans will be treated to a chef-prepared dinner, introduced to the fans, and recognized throughout the evening. This initiative underscores our commitment to honoring those who have served our country, and we believe our fans will embrace this opportunity to show their appreciation as well. "This unique partnership is a wonderful opportunity to show our gratitude to local Veterans by giving them a special experience at the ballpark. We hope attendees at each game will take the time to stop and talk with the Veterans at the Table of Honor and thank them for their service. Assisting Hands is proud to be part of making these connections," said Janine Idstein, Director of Business Development and Veteran Outreach at Assisting Hands Home Care. These All-American Saturday Nights will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show, courtesy of Fireworks Joe.

Veteran Salute

One Veteran and his/her family will be invited to attend each of the Rockford Rivets home games to receive a Veteran Salute. In addition to complimentary tickets for the game and refreshments, the Veteran will be introduced to the ballpark and recognized for their service to our country. "We consider it a privilege to honor those who have served our nation," said Scott Olson, President of Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, "Veterans hold a special place in our hearts, and it is our duty to ensure that their legacies are honored with the utmost respect and gratitude. What the Rivets do to honor our local veterans is truly remarkable and we are excited to be a part of it."

Special Event on June 8th: Annual Military Appreciation Night

Mark your calendars for June 8, when we will host our annual Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark. On this day, all veterans in attendance will receive a complimentary ticket, as well as tickets for their spouse or accompanying guest, while supplies last. It's our way of thanking our local veterans their service and dedication to our country.

Don't miss these exciting opportunities to thank our veterans in a fun and festive atmosphere at Rivets Stadium, First Community CU Field. We are immensely grateful to Assisting Hands Home Care and Olson Funeral & Cremation Services for their generous support in making this tribute possible.

