Panthers Recall Olli Juolevi from Charlotte

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Olli Juolevi's conditioning stint is finished, as the Panthers have recalled the blue liner from Charlotte.

Juolevi played in both of Charlotte's wins over the weekend, picking up an assist in Friday's contest against the Phantoms.

The departure of Juolevi leaves the Checkers - who are set to begin a six-game home stand on Friday - with six healthy blue liners on the roster, as John Ludvig continues to work his way back from injury.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.