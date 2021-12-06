Griffins' Witkowski Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 4.

Witkowski will miss Grand Rapids' games tonight (Dec. 6) at Cleveland and Friday (Dec. 10) at Manitoba.

