On-Ice Passes for Admirals Concert Series on Sale

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that on-ice passes for the four shots in the Admirals 2021-22 Concert Series are on sale now.

The Admirals Concert Series, presented by Lee Jeans, Toyota, and Coors Light, brings in national recording artists to play post-game at Panther Arena, all for the price of the game ticket. Shows in this year's are as follows:

FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night 1 featuring Dylan Scott

Friday, January 28th following Admirals vs. Rockford at 7 pm

Classic Rock Legends Night Ranger

Saturday, February 26th following Admirals vs. Colorado at 6 pm

FM 106/Coors Light Country Music Night 2, featuring Jimmie Allen

Saturday, March 12th following Admirals vs Chicago at 6 pm

Hard Rock Legends Skillet

Friday, April 8th following Admirals vs. Manitoba at 7 pm.

On-ice passes allow for exclusive access to watch the show from ice-level directly in front of the stage. Regular on-ice passes are $20. The team also has premium on-ice passes that run for $30 and are limited to just 50 sold and given first access to the ice. Fans should note that they will need a ticket to the game in addition to the on-ice pass.

Tickets and On-Ice Pass for the Admirals Concert Series, or any Admirals game, can be purchased at the team's website, www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the office at (414) 227-0550.

