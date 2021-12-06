Weekly Report: a Perfect Weekend, Schwindt Racks up the Goals and More

The Checkers found success on their quick road trip, picking up wins in both contests to head back home on a high note.

Week in Review

Team Statistics

Overall record

10-9-2-0

Home record

3-3-2-0

Road record

7-6-0-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

5-4-1-0

Division Standings

5th

Conference Standings

9th

League Standings

16th

Checkers 5, Lehigh Valley 3

The Checkers locked into a tight back-and-forth matchup with the Phantoms on Friday night, a game that saw the two sides trading goals until Cole Schwindt came through with a perfect redirection with five minutes remaining to push the visitors ahead for good. Full recap

Checkers 3, Bridgeport 2

Following a day off due to Saturday's game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton being rescheduled, the Checkers visited Bridgeport for the first time this season and found themselves in another close battle. Afte Cole Schwindt brought things to a tie in the waning seconds of the middle frame, Grigori Denisenko came through with a clutch goal with under three minutes to play in regulation and earned the Checkers their second straight victory. Full recap

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Grigori Denisenko

1g, 1a

2nd Star

Connor Carrick

0g, 3a

1st Star

Cole Schwindt

2g, 2a

NOTABLES

SCHWINDT CATCHES FIRE

Cole Schwindt lit the lamp in both of Charlotte's wins this weekend, giving him sole possession of the team goals lead. His nine tallies tie him for second among all league rookies - just two off of Rochester's Jack Quinn for the league lead - and tie him for eighth in the AHL overall.

Schwindt posted both a goal and an assist in each victory this weekend, giving him five points over his last three contests.

CARRICK'S HELPING HAND

Connor Carrick found the scoresheet in both games over the weekend, posting his second two-assist effort of the season on Friday and following it up with another helper on Saturday. The blue liner now ranks second on the team with nine assists this season and has put up six helpers in his last seven games.

FRESH FACES

The Checkers trotted out a different goalie tandem over the weekend, as Evan Fitzpatrick and Antoine Bibeau manned the crease for the trip. The former picked up a 25-save win in his Checkers debut, while the latter improved to 2-0-1 by earning the win in his first AHL appearance since Nov. 7.

Those two contests marked the first times that the Checkers have started a goalie other than Christopher Gibson and Joey Daccord since Nov. 7 and the first time it has happened in consecutive games at all this season.

CARDIAC CHECKERS

Both of Charlotte's wins over the weekend came down to the wire, as both contests featured the Checkers scoring the game-winning goal with under six minutes remaining in regulation.

Overall this season nine of Charlotte's 21 games have been decided by one goal, including three of the team's last four victories.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Denisenko called game with this absolute rocket!

The Cardiac Checkers strike again! pic.twitter.com/Enput8REUD

- Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) December 5, 2021

RANKS

Cole Schwindt is tied for 8th in the AHL in goals (8) and is tied dfor 2nd among all league rookies

Cole Schwindt is tied for second in the AHL in plus-minus (+13) and leads all forwards

Cole Schwindt is tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals (2)

Connor Carrick is ranked fourth among AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (39)

Max McCormick is tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Christopher Gibson is tied for second in the AHL in shorthanded assists (2)

Joey Daccord ranks 10th in the AHL in goals-against average (2.35)

INJURIES

John Ludvig has missed the last 12 games

Transactions

Incoming

Dec. 4 - Aleksi Heponiemi - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Dec. 4 - Matt Kiersted - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Dec. 2 - Antoine Bibeau - Recalled from Allen (ECHL)

Dec. 1 - Evan Fitzpatrick - Recalled from Greenville (ECHL)

Outgoing

Dec. 6 - Liam Pecararo - Released from PTO

Dec. 5 - Frank Hora - Released from PTO

Dec. 5 - Max Zimmer - Released from PTO

Dec. 1 - Kole Lind - Recalled by Seattle (NHL)

Dec. 1 - Joey Daccord - Recalled by Seattle (NHL)

Coming Up

Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Syracuse

Buy TicketsBUY POSTER PACKAGE

Space Night presented by Discovery Place - get a game ticket and a limited-edition poster for $25 while supplies last! Click here to purchase.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. - Checkers vs. Syracuse

Buy TicketsBUY TEDDY PACKAGEBUY FAMILY NIGHT

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Novant Health - bring a stuffed animal to throw on the ice following our first goal. Animals will be donated to children affiliated with local nonprofits. Package including ticket and teddy bear available for $25 total.

Family Night presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK LAST WEEK

Power play 20.8% t-8th 9th

Penalty kill 83.1% t-12th 11th

Goals per game 3.05 t-13th 16th

Shots per game 27.33 25th 23rd

Goals allowed per game 2.95 9th t-11th

Shots allowed per game 28.33 9th 11th

Penalty minutes per game 12.57 19th 18th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Alex True (17), Cole Schwindt (13), Logan Hutsko (12)

Goals Cole Schwindt (9), Alexander True (7), Max McCormick (6)

Assists Alexander True (10), Connor Carrick (9), Five tied (7)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe, Alexander True (3), Three tied (2)

Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt (2), Max McCormick, Scott Wilson, Alex True (1)

Game-winning goals Max McCormick (3), Cole Schwindt (2), Five tied (1)

Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (46), Alexander True (41), Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie (39)

Penalty minutes Kole Lind (42), Connor Carrick (39), Gustav Olofsson (22)

Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+13), Lucas Carlsson (+9), Carsen Twarynski (+7)

Wins Christopher Gibson (4)

Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.35)

Save percentage Joey Daccord (.915)

