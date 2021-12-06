Colt Conrad Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, December 6, that the Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Colt Conrad to a two-year AHL contract.

Conrad, 24, has been with the Silver Knights since October 30 on a professional tryout agreement, posting three goals and six points in 11 games with Henderson. The St. Alphonse, Manitoba native has three goals in his last five games.

Prior to joining the Silver Knights, Conrad appeared in 32 AHL games over three seasons with the Toronto Marlies, totaling three goals and seven points. Conrad also posted six goals and 38 points in 42 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers in 2019-20.

Conrad played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Western Michigan University from 2015-19, totaling 41 goals and 110 points in 136 games and serving as an assistant captain during his senior season.

Colt Conrad, Forward

Birthplace: St. Alphonse, Manitoba

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 24

Notes:

Signed professional tryout agreement with Henderson on October 30

Has posted three goals and six points in 11 games with HSK this season

Has totaled six goals and 13 points in 43 career AHL games

32 assists ranked third on ECHL Newfoundland roster in 2019-20

Played four seasons at Western Michigan University and was an assistant captain in 2018-19.

