Colorado Eagles, Townsquare Media Announce 2021 Teddy Bear Toss Details

WINDSOR, CO. - Townsquare Media, the official Home of Colorado Eagles Hockey and Pedersen Toyota Fort Collins are proud to team up for the 9th annual Colorado Eagles "Teddy Bear Toss" on Saturday, December 11th, as the Eagles take on the Bakersfield Condors.

The Eagles and Townsquare Media are asking Eagles fans to help make the holidays a little more special for thousands of disadvantaged children across Northern Colorado. During that night's game against the Condors, fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the arena and toss it onto the ice after the first Eagles goal is scored. These bears will then be collected and distributed to Northern Colorado children who suffer neglect or abuse, by local organization, Realities for Children.

"Townsquare Media has 30 employees who live right here in Northern Colorado, it's hard for us to comprehend the magnitude of how many children right in our backyard need help, we're thrilled to partner with the Colorado Eagles, Pedersen Toyota and Realities for Children to participate in this tremendous tradition, bringing joy locally to those who need it most," said Evan Harrison from Townsquare Media.

If you are unable to make it to the Teddy Bear Toss game, which is nearly sold out, we have drop off locations at Townsquare Media (600 Main Street, Windsor), and the Budweiser Events Center. Those fans who can't attend but still drop off a bear at one of these two satellite locations will receive a pair of tickets for a future Eagles game. Make sure to stay connected with all of the action at Townsquare Media's 99.9 the Point.

For more info: https://999thepoint.com/the-colorado-eagles-teddy-bear-toss-is-almost-here-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/

Listen to Townsquare Media's family of stations all next week for your chance to win tickets to the Teddy Bear Toss game or secure your spot for a standing-room experience on the one-of-a-kind Bud Light Balcony by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-7468.

