Monsters Skid in 4-1 Loss to Griffins
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-6-2-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins notched three goals in the opening frame from Kyle Criscuolo at 4:26, Riley Barber at 9:41 and Turner Elson at 15:23 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-0. Tyler Sikura scored a tally at 14:44 of the middle frame off assists from Liam Foudy and Giovanni Vallati giving Cleveland momentum heading into the final intermission down 3-1. Despite a strong fight from the Monsters, Wyatt Newpower recorded an empty net goal for the Griffins pushing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 25 stops in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 35 saves for the victory.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, December 8, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
GR 3 0 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
GR 29 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 25 3 3-3-3
GR Pickard W 35 1 9-5-2
Cleveland Record: 9-6-2-3, 4th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 9-8-2-1, 4th Central Division
