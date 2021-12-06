Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Head Home for Winning Weekday, $2 Bud Light Friday and Teddy Bear Toss

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-1-0-0

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Milwaukee

Forward Evan Barratt scored twice, forward Cam Morrison added two assists as the Rockford IceHogs (7-7-1-1) took down the Milwaukee Admirals (5-12-1-0) 3-1 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wednesday night. Recap & Highlights

Friday, Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids

Goaltender Collin Delia made a season-high 40 saves and forward Philipp Kurashev netted two goals in the third period to see the Rockford IceHogs (8-7-1-1) pull away from the Grand Rapids Griffins (7-8-2-0) 4-1 at Van Andel Arena Friday night. The win is the IceHogs' third in a row and now have points in four consecutive contests (3-0-0-1). Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids

Forwards Carson Gicewicz and Alex Nylander found the net in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (8-8-1-1) saw the Grand Rapids Griffins (8-8-2-0) pot five goals in the opening period en route to a 6-2 win at Van Andel Arena Friday night. The IceHogs' four-game point streak (3-0-0-1) comes to a close and they finished their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0-0 record. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 8-8-1-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 3-3-1-0

Away: 5-5-0-1

Last 10 Games: 5-3-1-1

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (7)

Assists: Brett Connolly (6)

Points: Lukas Reichel (12)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov (25)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (4)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (2)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (4)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.16)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.917)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 14th among AHL rookies with 12 points and is tied for third among first-year skaters with seven goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Josiah Slavin, who is also with the Blackhawks, is tied for first in the AHL with two shorthanded goals and tied for fifth with two shorthanded points.

IceHogs Notes

Hogs Head Home for Three-Game Homestand

The IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank center to open up a three-game homestand staring on Wednesday vs. Iowa and continuing on to Friday and Saturday vs. Henderson. The IceHogs host the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history and the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) for the first time since the 2019-20 season when the Chicago Wolves were home to the Knights' top prospects.

Winning Weekday and $2 Bud Light Friday is Back at the BMO!

Wednesday's showdown vs. Iowa is another IceHogs Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

On Friday, fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission on $2 Bud Light Friday! The first 1,000 fans (21 & over) grab an IceHogs Bud Light bucket hat! Buy Tickets

Teddy Bear Toss Returns to BMO Harris Bank Center

The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!

ï»¿The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $200!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

IceHogs Winning Weekday

Wednesday, Dec. 8

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings this season; 0-2-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Henderson Silver Knights

$2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Dec. 10

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First for four meetings this season; first ever meeting vs. Silver Knights

IceHogs vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall & Night of Giving

Saturday, Dec. 11

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of four meetings; final regular-season battle at BMO Harris Bank Center

