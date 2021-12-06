Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - With three goals and five points in two games over the weekend, defenseman Connor Mackey has been named American Hockey League Player of the Week for the period ending December 5, announced Monday by the AHL.

Two of Mackey's goals came shorthanded in the pair of victories over San Diego Friday and Saturday, while his third came on the man-advantage. He became the first Heat player since Curtis Lazar on December 8, 2018 to score both a shorthanded and power play goal in the same game with his Friday effort. He followed up with a goal and an assist in Saturday's win.

With his five-point weekend, Mackey is up to nine points on the year with three goals and six assists.

The now-second-year defenseman earned Canadian Division All-Star honors in 2020-21 while the Heat were playing out of Calgary, finishing his rookie season with three goals and 13 assists in a 30-game slate. He recorded one goal and two assists in six games with the Flames last season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.