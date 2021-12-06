Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of December 8th Game vs. Belleville

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that the Hartford Wolf Pack's game on Wednesday, December 8th against the Belleville Senators will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack.

Previously, the club's games against the Springfield Thunderbirds (12/1), Providence Bruins (12/3) and Utica Comets (12/4) had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the club.

The December 3rd, 2021, game at Providence will be made up on Monday, April 4th, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. Make-up dates for the three postponed games at the XL Center are to be determined. Details will be announced at a later date.

For Wednesday night's home game, season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced shortly. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010.

The decision to postpone Wednesday night's game was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL.

