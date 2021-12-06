Wednesday Night's Game Postponed to Next Tuesday

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Wilkes-Barre (AHL Game #310) has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Penguins' game vs. Charlotte which had been postponed on Dec. 4 (AHL Game #295) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, vs. Belleville (AHL Game #305) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

The Wolf Pack, Bears and Penguins organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.