Stockton's Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Stockton Heat defenseman Connor Mackey has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 5, 2021.

In two games last week, Mackey recorded three goals - two of them shorthanded - and two assists to help the Pacific Division-leading Heat to a pair of victories.

Mackey scored his first two goals of the 2021-22 season on Friday, one shorthanded and one on the power play, as part of a three-point night to lift Stockton to a 4-1 victory over San Diego. And in Saturday's rematch with the Gulls, Mackey earned an assist before giving the Heat the lead for good with another shorthanded marker en route to a 3-2 win.

A second-year pro, Mackey has totaled three goals and six assists in 17 games for Stockton this season after garnering Canadian Division All-Star honors as a rookie in 2020-21, when he posted three goals and 13 assists in 27 contests. Mackey also made his NHL debut with Calgary last season, recording one goal and two assists in six games, and earned a bronze medal with the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Mackey, a native of Tower Lakes, Ill., originally signed with Calgary on Mar. 20, 2020, following three seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

