Griffins' Witkowski Suspended for Two Games
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 4.
Witkowski will miss Grand Rapids' games tonight (Dec. 6) at Cleveland and Friday (Dec. 10) at Manitoba.
