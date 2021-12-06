Rockford IceHogs Medical Update
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom and defenseman Jakub Galvas have entered concussion protocol.
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.
