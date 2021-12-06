Detroit Makes Four Roster Changes

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dan Renouf

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dan Renouf(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled defenseman Dan Renouf and reassigned blueliner Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and netminder Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.

This will be Renouf's second stint with Detroit this season, as the sixth-year pro made his NHL season debut on Nov. 24 against St. Louis. The defenseman has appeared in 20 NHL games throughout his career, totaling three points (0-3-3) and 16 penalty minutes. Through 13 games this year with the Griffins, Renouf has bagged three assists and 15 penalty minutes.

After being sidelined in the opening 18 games this season due to injury, Barton made his season debut on Dec. 5 with the Toledo Walleye. The first-year pro made his professional debut with Grand Rapids last season on May 11 against Cleveland. Barton recorded his first point as a pro just three days later in Cleveland. During his time at UMass-Lowell from 2018-2021, the Kelowna, British Columbia, native amassed 36 points (7-29-36) and 49 penalty minutes in 83 contests.

Fulcher was on the Griffins' roster from Nov. 17-Dec. 4 but did not see any game time. The netminder will return to Toledo where he has posted a 3-2-0 record with one shutout. The fourth-year pro places first in the ECHL with a 1.77 goals against average while his 0.924 save percentage is good for 11th in the league.

Brattstrom returns to Grand Rapids after skating in three games in the ECHL with the Walleye. The goaltender recorded a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with Toledo. With Grand Rapids, the Goteborg, Sweden, native has made four starts with a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.