T-Birds Recall F Blake Christensen from Worcester

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has recalled forward Blake Christensen from the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Christensen, 26, has skated in 12 games for Worcester this season, registering four goals and three assists for seven points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

A native of Coral Springs, Fla., Christensen skated collegiately for nearby American International College from 2016-20, and he left the Yellow Jackets as the program's all-time leading point producer with 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 142 NCAA games. He was an integral part of the Yellow Jackets' squad that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament and shocked number-one seeded St. Cloud State in the opening round.

Christensen made his AHL debut in 2020-21 with the Bakersfield Condors and scored his first two professional goals in the same game on March 20 against the Ontario Reign.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Toronto Marlies for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The Providence Bruins make their first appearance of the season on Saturday, Dec. 11 for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas. That game is also slated for a 7:05 p.m. start.

