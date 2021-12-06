American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, vs. Belleville (AHL Game #305) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Wilkes-Barre (AHL Game #310) has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the Penguins' game vs. Charlotte which had been postponed on Dec. 4 (AHL Game #295) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Wolf Pack, Bears and Penguins organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021
- Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of December 8th Game vs. Belleville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Bears Road Game at Wilkes-Barre Rescheduled - Hershey Bears
- Wednesday Night's Game Postponed to Next Tuesday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- T-Birds Recall F Blake Christensen from Worcester - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins' Witkowski Suspended for Two Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins' Witkowski Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Colorado Eagles, Townsquare Media Announce 2021 Teddy Bear Toss Details - Colorado Eagles
- Predators Recall Two from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stockton's Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Bradley, Tardif Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Head Home for Winning Weekday, $2 Bud Light Friday and Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Recalls Shaw from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Detroit Makes Four Roster Changes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Recall Olli Juolevi from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Launch 2021 Shut out Hunger Food Drive in Support of Harvest Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.