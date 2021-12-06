Moose Launch 2021 Shut out Hunger Food Drive in Support of Harvest Manitoba

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of the team's annual Shut Out Hunger Food Drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.

Beginning today, participating Red River Co-op food stores are accepting non-perishable food donations for Harvest Manitoba.

Participating Red River Co-op locations include:

Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave.)

Seasons of Tuxedo (755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy)

Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd.)

St. Norbert (3477 Pembina Hwy)

St. Vital (850 Dakota St.)

The food drive culminates with the Moose New Years Eve game on Friday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.) against the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game for donation. Anyone donating food items at the game will be entered to win a Moose jersey and four tickets to a future regular season game.

Harvest Manitoba's most-needed items include:

Baby formula

Canned fruit, soup, tuna and vegetables

Instant oatmeal

Pasta and pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Rice

Those wishing to make a monetary donation directly to Harvest Manitoba may do so.

Tickets for the Manitoba Moose New Years Eve game on Friday, Dec. 31 featuring the Shut Out Hunger food drive are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

ï»¿2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.