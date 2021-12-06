Henderson Silver Knights Announce First Annual "Lucky Launch" to Benefit Toys for Tots

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the first annual "Lucky Launch," the team's take on the Teddy Bear Toss. All fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the Silver Knights score their first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. PT. The stuffed animals collected will be donated to Toys for Tots.

"We're incredibly excited to host our first ever Lucky Launch at Orleans Arena," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "With the holidays right around the corner, we couldn't think of a better time to work with Toys for Tots and use this event as a way to collect thousands of stuffed animals for kids in need."

A limited amount of Lucky stuffed animals will be available for purchase on the concourse at Orleans Arena.

