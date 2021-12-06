Bradley, Tardif Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Trey Bradley Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
F Ben Tardif Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, December 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021
- Predators Recall Two from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stockton's Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Connor Mackey Named AHL Player of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Bradley, Tardif Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Head Home for Winning Weekday, $2 Bud Light Friday and Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Recalls Shaw from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Detroit Makes Four Roster Changes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Recall Olli Juolevi from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Launch 2021 Shut out Hunger Food Drive in Support of Harvest Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Bradley, Tardif Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
- Francouz's 27-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 4-0 Win over Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Bradley from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
- Tucson Uses Three-Goal First Period to Race to 4-1 Win over Eagles
- MacDonald Recalled to Colorado Avalanche