Hershey Bears Road Game at Wilkes-Barre Rescheduled
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA- December 6, 2021) - Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Wilkes-Barre has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:05 p.m.
This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
All other scheduled games, including Hershey's home game on Sunday, Dec. 12 versus Laval remain on as scheduled at this time.
