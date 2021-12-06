Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Frank Hora to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Frank Hora to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Hora, 25, has skated in eight games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL this season tallying one goal and four assists. He has also played in two games with the Charlotte Checkers. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman recorded 22 points (6g, 16a) in 71 games with Greenville.

Hora has appeared in 271 career ECHL games since 2017 with Greenville, Cincinnati and Reading earning 74 total points (14g, 60a). He has also skated in 14 total AHL contests with Charlotte, Lehigh Valley and Cleveland posting one assist.

