Willman Recalled to Flyers, Bunnaman Loaned to Phantoms

December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Max Willman has been recalled to the Flyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and forward Connor Bunnaman has been loaned to the Phantoms from the Flyers, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season and 122 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 27-18-45. The fourth-year pro from Guelph, Ont. played has played in four games with the Flyers this season and 42 career games with Philadelphia scoring 1-2-3.

Willman, 26, leads the Phantoms with eight goals and has scored in six of the last seven games he has played with Lehigh Valley which includes a three-game goal streak. The Brown University product from Barnstable, Mass. has played in seven games with the Flyers this season. Willman has played in 67 career games with the Phantoms scoring 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with a pair of game this weekend.

Saturday, December 11 the Phantoms host the Cleveland Monsters on the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Dan's Camera City.

Sunday, December 12 at 3:05 p.m. the Phantoms host the Hartford Wolf Pack.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.