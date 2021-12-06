Predators Recall Two from Milwaukee
December 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff and defenseman Ben Harpur (conditioning loan) from Milwaukee.
Luff is tied for first in goals (7) and tied for second in points (16) on the Admirals, his first season with the organization. At the time of his recall, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward had five points (3g-2a) in his last four games and closed out November with 12 points (5g-7a) in 12 contests, including four multi-point efforts. Undrafted, Luff has skated in 64 career NHL games, with his most recent action at the NHL level coming during the 2020-21 season with Los Angeles. He's also a veteran of 159 career AHL contests and rattled off three straight seasons with at least 24 points for Ontario from 2017-20. His most productive AHL campaign came in 2018-19, where in just 36 games he established career highs in points (31), assists (20) and plus-minus (+7).
Harpur skated in six games for Milwaukee during his conditioning loan, recording five penalty minutes and four shots on goal. Prior to his stint with the Admirals, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound blueliner appeared in four games for the Predators after skating in 34 games and recording a career-high seven points (7a) with the team in 2020-21. Harpur has played in 141 career NHL contests with Nashville and Ottawa - which drafted him in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft - recording 14 points (1g-13a) and 100 penalty minutes.
The Admirals return to action this weekend when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday night at 6 pm.
