Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6

Storm Chasers second baseman Humberto Arteaga posted three hits, including a homer, however Omaha was unable to overcome an early six-run deficit as Oklahoma City third baseman Edwin Rios smashed two extra-base hits and drove in two runs in the Dodgers' 7-6 victory on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City opened the scoring with a four-run second frame highlighted by 2B Errol Robinson's bases-clearing double to right, followed by 1B Jake Peter 's RBI single. After Arteaga blasted a solo homer in the top of the third, Rios helped the Dodgers counter with a trio of tallies in the last half of the inning to extend the advantage to 7-1 courtesy of a two-run homer to right.

After Arteaga scored on a balk in the fifth, 3B Erick Mejia narrowed Omaha's deficit to four via an RBI single to center. The Storm Chasers would then plate single tallies in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth frames, including sacrifice flies from LF Jorge Bonifacio and C Nick Dini , to make a it a one-run contest. Omaha would later put the tying run 90 feet away at third, yet were unable to complete their comeback effort.

Arteaga's three knocks were a game-high with DH Cheslor Cuthbert (2-5), CF Bubba Starling (2-4, 2 R, 2B) and 1B Samir Duenez (2-4, 2B) each recording multi-hit efforts as well. In addition to Rios (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), DH Shane Peterson (2-4, 2 R) and CF Drew Jackson (2-3, 2 R) also posted two-hit games for Oklahoma City. Cuthbert's pair of knocks extended his hit streak to 11 contests.

Dodgers reliever Joe Broussard (1.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 K) earned his first victory of the year, while Jaime Schultz (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K) notched the save. Storm Chasers starter Scott Blewett (3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their series with a Sunday matinee. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT. Omaha is slated to give the ball to LHP Brian Flynn (1-2, 4.24) as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, while RHP Brock Stewart (0-3, 5.65) is expected to start for Oklahoma City.

Following their nine-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Tuesday, May 21 to begin a nine-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Iowa Cubs that evening is set for 6:35pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

