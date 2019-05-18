Reno Aces Game Notes

If You're Reading This: We're turning Greater Nevada Field into the Wild West this tonight! The Aces have partnered with Reno Rodeo to celebrate their 100th Anniversary, which includes in-game entertainment, custom on-field jerseys, specialty food options, & more! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Reno Aces Batting Practice Pullover, presented by Dillard's. Hungry? We've got you covered: Biscuit & Gravy Burger: 5 oz. patty, large biscuit, country gravy, & bacon | Cherry Pie Funnel Fry: Funnel fries, cherry pie filling, and whipped cream | Sweet Potato Fry with Marshmallow Fluff: Yum

Live Like You Were Dying: It was the bottom of the 9th. Tim Locastro was at third base and Kevin Cron was at first. Juniel Querecuto had a 1-1 count against Tacoma reliever Tayler Scott. Querecuto hit a soft blooper to former Aces utility player (current Tacoma shortstop) Kristopher Negron just on the edge of the outfield grass. Locastro tested the arm of Negron, tagging up from third base, and slid head-first into home for the game-winning run. It was the first last at-bat win for the Aces since Andrew Aplin's heroic grand slam on April 28. Reno had two walk-off's last season: July 5 and August 17. Tomas had a sacrifice fly on 7/5 vs. Sacramento and Kevin Cron had a fielder's choice on 8/17 vs. Salt Lake.

My Next 30 Years: 30-year-old right-handed pitcher Rubby de La Rosa has been dominant in 2019 for Triple-A Reno. De la Rosa boasts a perfect 2-0 record and an ERA of 1.45. Last night, Rubby struck out five in two innings of work, allowing just one hit to pick up the win. De la Rosa is coming off his second Tommy John surgery (August 2017). De la Rosa was a 14-game winner for Arizona in 2015.

