OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019

Omaha Storm Chasers (19-22) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (13-26)

Game #40 of 140/Home #21 of 70 (6-14)

Pitching Probables: OMA-RHP Scott Blewett (2-3, 6.95) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (0-2, 5.17)

Saturday, May 18, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Omaha Storm Chasers continue their five-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Through the first two games of the series, the teams have traded two-run victories.

Last Game: Omaha saw an early five-run lead slip away before scoring six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to go back in front and then hang on for an 11-9 win in a back-and-forth game against the Dodgers Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Omaha took a 5-0 lead in the first inning via a RBI single by Cheslor Cuthbert and grand slam by Andrew Susac. The Dodgers chipped away at the lead over the next three innings and eventually took the lead. In the second inning, back-to-back doubles by Cameron Perkins and Drew Jackson put the Dodgers on the board. Will Smith followed with a two-run homer in the third inning. The Dodgers scored three in the fourth inning via a RBI double by Connor Joe and RBI singles by Shane Peterson and Perkins. Omaha quickly regained the lead in its next at-bat with RBI doubles by Cuthbert and Bubba Starling for a 7-6 advantage. Omaha went on to add four more runs in the sixth, loading the bases with one out before Erick Mejia grounded a double into right field to plate two runs and boost the lead to 9-6. Omaha added two more runs on a double by Cuthbert to make it 11-6. In bottom of the sixth, Zach Reks homered in his second straight game with OKC to cut Omaha's lead to 11-7. Perkins led off the seventh with a double and scored on Jackson's RBI single. Jackson advanced to third base on an errant pickoff attempt, then scored on a RBI single by Daniel Castro to cut Omaha's lead to two runs. In his Triple-A debut, Dodgers starting pitcher Mitchell White (0-1) lasted 4.2 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout in the loss. Omaha starting pitcher Foster Griffin (4-1) earned the win despite allowing a season-high six runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (0-2) makes his fifth start of the season with the Dodgers and second of the season against the Storm Chasers...Santana last started May 12 at Round Rock and was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on three hits over 4.0 innings with four strikeouts and tying his season high with four walks. After surrendering a three-run homer with one out in the first inning to Yordan Alvarez, Santana did not allow a hit or run for the remainder of his outing...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...In his first career start against Omaha April 18, Santana allowed a season-high four runs, four hits, four walks and three K's over 2.1 IP. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 5-3 home defeat.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 3-4 2018: 8-8 All-time: 160-150 At OKC: 83-73

The Dodgers are already meeting Omaha for their third series of the 2019 season and second in OKC...All 16 games between the teams are scheduled to be completed by May 29...Omaha won a three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 16-18. The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park April 9-10...So far in the 2019 series with the Storm Chasers, OKC's Edwin Ríos has 11 hits, seven RBI, six runs scored, two home runs and two doubles. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Reks-n-Effect: Zach Reks homered in his second straight game Friday night after making his Triple-A debut Thursday. Over his first two games, he's 2-for-7 with three walks and no strikeouts...At the time of his promotion to OKC, Reks led the Texas League in runs (29), home runs (9), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (.978). He also ranked fourth in batting average (.310)...He currently leads all Dodgers minor leaguers in homers and runs (32), and he is tied for third with 26 RBI...Including games with Tulsa, Reks has homered in three of his last four games, as well as in four of his last seven games and in five of his last nine games. He's swatted 11 homers this year after totaling just seven between 2017-18.

Will the Thrill: Will Smith is 13-for-31 (.419) with three homers, four doubles and 10 RBI over his last eight games after starting the month of May going 3-for-27...He hit his sixth homer of the season last night and has now hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-18 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI...His 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and 22 walks all pace the Dodgers this season.

Dinger Details: Zach Reks and Will Smith each homered last night for the Dodgers' sixth multi-homer outing in the last eight games and ninth in the last 13 games. Oklahoma City has now connected on 23 home runs over the last 13 games after hitting 16 home runs over their first 26 games of the season...The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in seven of their last eight games (14 HR). Ironically, the lone game during the stretch that the Dodgers were held without a homer, OKC scored 15 runs, including 11 in one inning, May 14 at Round Rock. It was the second-most runs ever scored by an OKC team (since 1998) without hitting a homer.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins went 3-for-5 last night with a stolen base and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with six doubles, two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored...Prior to the stretch, Perkins started the season batting 12-for-61 (.197) through his first 20 games and since May 1 has raised his season batting average by 75 points...He paces the Dodgers with 12 doubles this season and last night notched his team-leading fourth three-hit game of the season.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a perfect ninth inning last night on just nine pitches and struck out two of the three batters he faced. He's been scored upon just twice in 12 outings this season and once over his last 11 games. In his last 10 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 14.1 innings. Opponents are 11-for-51 (.216) during the stretch with 19 strikeouts.

Crooked Numbers: The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in three straight games for the second time this season and nine or more runs twice during the last three games (29 total runs). Prior to this stretch, the Dodgers had totaled 21 runs over their previous seven games combined. OKC's offense is ramping up this month, scoring 83 runs and hitting 23 homers through the first 16 games of May. The Dodgers' 88 runs and 16 homers through April ranked last in the 16-team PCL...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed 10 or more runs in a game for already the eighth time this season and fifth time in 16 games this month. The 113 runs and 171 hits allowed in May are both the second-most in the Minors, only behind PCL mate Reno (128 R, 172 H). Including last night, the Dodgers have now allowed 14 separate innings of four-plus runs, and yesterday marked the fifth game this season the opponent had two innings of four-plus runs in the same game...The nine runs scored was OKC's highest total in a loss since June 28, 2018 vs. Nashville during a 10-9 defeat.

