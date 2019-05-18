Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15)

Game #41: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (1-1, 4.76) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (5-0, 3.82)

First Pitch: 6:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Hartman vs. Sounds: Ryan Hartman has face Nashville twice this season, earning the win in relief in his last matchup on April 17. He threw five shutout innings and allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four. Sounds' hitters against Hartman: d'Arnaud, 2-3 | Davidson, 1-3, BB, SO | Granite, 0-2, BB | Ibáñez 2-5, SO | Tocci, 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, SO | Trevino, 0-4, RBI, BB | White, 1-4

Cole World: Hunter Cole tied a regular season high for Nashville with four hits in Friday night's game. He has now hit safely in five of his last six games, hitting .455 (10-22) with two doubles, a triple, six RBI and two walks. He has raised his batting average from .032 to .208 in that span. With last night's win, Cole is the only hitter that has at least a .500 record when in the starting lineup as the Sounds are 8-8 in those games.

Speedy Trevino: Jose Trevino stole his first bag in over two years in Friday night's contest, which puts his professional career total up to seven. He previously did so on April 17, 2017 with Frisco. Trevino also scored three runs in the contest, a season-high.

Dilly Dilly!: With Dillard's win last night, he has now totaled 41 in his career with the Sounds. His three strikeouts bring him one shy from tying Jamie Werly's franchise record of 354. His one walk also has him three shy of tying Hugh Kemp's franchise record of 207.

What's the word around Nashville?

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Zack Granite just helped the @nashvillesounds maintain their 8-2 lead in Round Rock by robbing A.J. Reed of a 3-run HR. Tied the jump perfectly and brought it back! #Rangers

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Better Flippin' Meat Night with @Applegate is this Tuesday!

From family-friendly activities & giveaways throughout the ballpark to cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day-favorites at concessions, we are sure to have a flippin' good time: atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

