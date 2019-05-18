Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers

Reno, Nevada - The Aces strapped up their boots and turned Greater Nevada Field into the Wild West. Partnering with the Reno Rodeo, the Aces celebrated the Rodeo's 100th anniversary with in-game entertainment, custom on-field jerseys, specialty food options, and an Aces win. Reno defeated the visiting Tacoma Rainiers by a score of 6-3. Jon Duplantier started the game and exited in the fourth due to pitch count allowing just one earned run. However, Anthony Vasquez played John Wayne out of the bullpen. The southpaw tossed 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball to pick up his second win of the year. The win moves Reno to a record of 16-26 on the season and 2-1 against the Rainiers in this five-game series.

Reno jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Outfielder Tim Locastro got the rodeo started with a leadoff double. Ildemaro Vargas moved him over to third with a single and Kevin Cron drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Domingo Leyba launched the biggest swing of the day with a two-out two-run homer. Locastro extended the lead in the second inning on a RBI-single to score Matt Szczur to give the Aces a 4-0 advantage. They would add a run in the 6th inning on an RBI-groundout from Caleb Joseph and in the 7th on an RBI-single from Yasmany Tomas. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel picked up his first Triple-A save of his career striking out two in the ninth in the process. The Aces will look for three straight tomorrow with lefty Alex Young taking the ball at 1:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Tim Locastro (2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI)

Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Anthony Vasquez (W, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 K)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Braden Bishop (2-for-3)

Jose Lobaton (2-for-4)

Kristopher Negron (1-for-3, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 19 Tacoma Rainiers LHP Alex Young vs. LHP Jon Niese 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Four Million: The Reno Aces are approaching their four millionth fan at Greater Nevada Field since the stadium first opened its gates on April 17, 2009. Since that day, the Aces have drawn 3,997,777 making the 2,223rd fan through the gates the 4 millionth fan. Greater Nevada Field hosted 5,342 fans for the Country Festival tonight. Reno has surpassed 340,000 fans in each season, including a franchise record 466,606 in their inaugural year (2009).

Mr. RBI: Kevin Cron has had a start for the ages. With one RBI tonight, Cron is one RBI away from setting the Aces franchise record for most RBI before June 1st. The current record of 54 was set by Christian Walker in 2017, his MVP season. Cron currently has 54 with 13 games remaining in the month.

