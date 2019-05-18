Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - The Aces strapped up their boots and turned Greater Nevada Field into the Wild West. Partnering with the Reno Rodeo, the Aces celebrated the Rodeo's 100th anniversary with in-game entertainment, custom on-field jerseys, specialty food options, and an Aces win. Reno defeated the visiting Tacoma Rainiers by a score of 6-3. Jon Duplantier started the game and exited in the fourth due to pitch count allowing just one earned run. However, Anthony Vasquez played John Wayne out of the bullpen. The southpaw tossed 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball to pick up his second win of the year. The win moves Reno to a record of 16-26 on the season and 2-1 against the Rainiers in this five-game series.
Reno jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Outfielder Tim Locastro got the rodeo started with a leadoff double. Ildemaro Vargas moved him over to third with a single and Kevin Cron drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Domingo Leyba launched the biggest swing of the day with a two-out two-run homer. Locastro extended the lead in the second inning on a RBI-single to score Matt Szczur to give the Aces a 4-0 advantage. They would add a run in the 6th inning on an RBI-groundout from Caleb Joseph and in the 7th on an RBI-single from Yasmany Tomas. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel picked up his first Triple-A save of his career striking out two in the ninth in the process. The Aces will look for three straight tomorrow with lefty Alex Young taking the ball at 1:05 p.m.
Top Performers - Reno
Tim Locastro (2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI)
Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI)
Anthony Vasquez (W, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 K)
Top Performers - Tacoma
Braden Bishop (2-for-3)
Jose Lobaton (2-for-4)
Kristopher Negron (1-for-3, RBI, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Sunday May 19 Tacoma Rainiers LHP Alex Young vs. LHP Jon Niese 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
Four Million: The Reno Aces are approaching their four millionth fan at Greater Nevada Field since the stadium first opened its gates on April 17, 2009. Since that day, the Aces have drawn 3,997,777 making the 2,223rd fan through the gates the 4 millionth fan. Greater Nevada Field hosted 5,342 fans for the Country Festival tonight. Reno has surpassed 340,000 fans in each season, including a franchise record 466,606 in their inaugural year (2009).
Mr. RBI: Kevin Cron has had a start for the ages. With one RBI tonight, Cron is one RBI away from setting the Aces franchise record for most RBI before June 1st. The current record of 54 was set by Christian Walker in 2017, his MVP season. Cron currently has 54 with 13 games remaining in the month.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees and Aviators Split Twin Bill - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Ride Early Lead to 7-6 Win Against Omaha - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Another Night, Another Late Rally for the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Bested by Nashville 6-3 - Round Rock Express
- Home Runs Lift Sounds over Express - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats Game Postponed - Sacramento River Cats
- Sacramento at Fresno Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces to Host 4 Millionth Fan at Greater Nevada Field Sunday, May 19 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15) - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-20) at San Antonio Missions (24-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Making Progress in a Rehabilitation Start - San Antonio Missions
- Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- River Cats split Friday night doubleheader with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler Leads Charge in Chihuahuas' Hit Parade - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3 - Round Rock Express
- Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.