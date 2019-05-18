Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory

SAN ANTONIO - Jimmy Nelson looked sharp in his third rehab appearance of the season as the San Antonio Missions staved off the Memphis Redbirds 5-3. Tyler Saladino followed up his four-hit, three-RBI performance on Thursday with a two-RBI night on Friday.

Nelson kept Memphis hitters off balance all night long as the Redbirds managed to scatter just three hits against the right-hander of 5.2 innings of work. Nelson issued just one free pass and struck out eight batters in the outing.

San Antonio took the lead in the third inning as Tyler Saladino muscled a double down the right field line to plate Mauricio Dubon from first base. Then in the fourth inning the Missions separated themselves from the Redbirds with four runs in the frame. San Antonio batters drew two walks, were hit by two pitches, and collected three hits in the inning.

After Nelson was pulled in the sixth inning Taylor Williams entered and maintained the shutout for the duration of his outing, which lasted 1.1 innings. Memphis broke through in the eighth inning off towering left-hander Angel Perdomo. Andrew Knizner doubled home a run to put Memphis on the board. Knizner's double was followed up by a two-run blast from Adolis Garcia off Michael Tonkin to trim the deficit to two runs.

Jake Petricka came on in the ninth and shut the door on the Redbirds with a scoreless inning to notch his second save of the season for San Antonio.

The Missions and Redbirds continue their five-game set Saturday at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Zack Brown will start for the Missions against left-hander Evan Kruczynski for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improved to 24-17 on the season.

* The Missions are seven games above .500, which is the high-water mark for the season.

* San Antonio is now 15-7 at Wolff Stadium this season, which is the best home record in the Pacific Coast League.

