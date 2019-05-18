Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds

May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (24-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-20)

Game #42/Home Game #23

Saturday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (1-3, 5.36) vs. LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-0, --)

High Score: Last night Jimmy Nelson fanned eight batters while the bullpen chipped in with seven punchouts of their own. The 15 total strikeouts were a single-game high this season for the Missions, surpassing the previous high of 12, which they had done three times. San Antonio struck out 12 on April 9 vs. Memphis, April 22 at Nashville, and April 27 vs. Oklahoma City. The Missions have struck out 352 batters this season, which is good for seventh in the PCL.

Saladino's Double Up: With another double last night, Tyler Saladino now has five in his last three games and 12 on the season. His 12 two-baggers are tied for seventh in the Pacific Coast League. The seven doubles Saladino has hit in May are tied for his second most in a single month in his career. He also hit seven in July 2010 with Single-A Kannapolis and June 2011 with Advanced-A Winston-Salem. His single-month high came in August 2011 with Winston-Salem when he compiled nine.

A Blessing and a Curse: The use of Major League baseballs in Triple-A has been a major talking point in the early part of the 2019 season. Batters are benefiiting from the change while pitchers have not been so fortunate. Through 17 games in May, Missions pitchers have yielded 25 home runs, which is tied for the fourth most home runs San Antonio pitching has surrendered in a single month since 2005 when MLBAM began compiling MiLB statistics. The single-month record since 2005 came in May 2016 when opponents took Missions pitching deep 30 times.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV) Former @AggieBaseball and @ChargerBSB star @ballemand_1 has earned his way back home with the @missionsmilb @KWKTFOX44 #Fox44Sports @BoerneISD @LeechStan https://t.co/ZZl2ehcZpa

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) You're guaranteed to flip out with @Applegate, the Official Natural and Organic Meat of @MiLB. Better Flippin' Meat Day brings cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day favorites to the concessions tonight at The Wolff!

Tom Haudricourt (@Haudricourt) Jimmy Nelson makes best minor-league rehab start yet on Friday night https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2019/05/18/jimmy-nelson-makes-best-minor-league-rehab-start-yet-friday-night/3712035002/ via @journalsentinel

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.